Senior Open 2017: Bernhard Langer claims record 10th senior major

Bernhard Langer won his first senior major title in 2010

Senior Open leaderboard -4 Langer (Ger); -1 Pavin (US); Par Couples (US) Andrade (US) Lonard (Aus), +1 Martin (Esp), Atlevi (Swe), Price (Wal) (US)

Bernhard Langer claimed his third senior major of the season as he won the Senior Open by three shots.

The 59-year-old German held firm on the windy south Wales coast as Fred Couples and Andrade staged a late challenge.

It is a record 10th career senior major for Langer - one more than Gary Player.

Langer dropped two shots early in his final round, but his four-shot overnight lead was never seriously threatened as he triumphed for the second time at Royal Porthawl.

Cory Pavin, Langer's closest rival at the start of the day's play, closed to within three shots in the early stages, but bogeys on the 13th and 15th effectively ended his challenge.

Phillip Price was the best placed home golfer, the Welshman finishing joint sixth on +1.

Langer won the Senior Open the last time it was played at Porthcawl in 2014.