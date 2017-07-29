BBC Sport - Senior Open: Leader Bernhard Langer delighted with flawless third round
Bernhard Langer has a four shot lead going into the final round of the Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl.
After being made an honourary life member at the south Wales course, Langer tells BBC Wales' James Pontin it would be fantastic to win the title there for the second time.
