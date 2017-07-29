Ladies' Scottish Open 2017: Karrie Webb & Sei Young Kim lead after third round

Webb is targeting an eighth major title of a distinguished career

Ladies Scottish Open leaderboard -6 K Webb (Aus), SY Kim (Kor); -4 C Kerr (US); -2 C Ciganda (Spa), SY Yoo (Kor) Selected: Level G Hall (Eng); +2 M Wie (US); +4 C Booth (Sco), B Law (Eng); +6 A Boulden (Wal); +8 C Matthew (Sco); +9 I Mehmet, A Dimmock, F Parker (all Eng), S Meadow (NI); +10 S Watson (Sco), B Morgan (Wal); +12 C Hull (Eng) Full leaderboard (external)

Australian Karrie Webb and South Korean Kim Sei-young share the lead heading into the final round of the Ladies Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

World number 11 Kim joined Webb, who carded a 70, on six under par after a birdie on the 18th completed a 69.

Webb, 42, is seeking an eighth major title, with her last coming in 2006, while Kim, 24, is aiming for a first.

Overnight leader Christie Kerr dropped to third place, two shots back, after a round of 73.

England's Georgia Hall is the best-placed Briton on level par, six shots adrift, with compatriot Bronte Law and Scot Carly Booth 10 shots behind on four over. Charley Hull plummeted to 12 over after a third-round 80.

Booth, one of three Scots who made the cut, carded a 75 to go with earlier rounds of 75 and 70, after a painful triple bogey on the 15th hole.

"The weather was pretty brutal to be honest," said the 2012 winner. "I played OK today apart from my four-putt from five feet.

"I had a triple on the 15th which was just stupid but apart from that it was good golf.

"I rushed the putt and my head went a little. It's just one of those; you have to forget about it now.

"I'll kick myself for a little bit, but tomorrow is a new day."

Catriona Matthew, looking for a third Scottish Open victory, posted a 76 to finish on eight over, while Sally Watson carded a 77 for 10 over.