Michael Hoey likely to miss European Open cut after opening 79 in Hamburg

Michael Hoey is 148th in the Race to Dubai and 54th in the Challenge Tour rankings

Michael Hoey looks certain to miss the cut at the European Open after an opening seven-over-par 79 left him 13 shots behind leader Richard McEvoy.

Hoey, playing mainly on the second-tier Challenge Tour this season after losing his Tour Card last year, failed to card a birdie in Hamburg.

The Belfast man, 38, is 148th in the Race to Dubai standings and 54th in the Challenge Tour rankings.

Irish amateur Paul McBride carded a 70 while Paul Dunne shot a 74.

Hoey's best finish on the main tour this season is a share of eighth place at the Indian Open in March while his top Challenge Tour performance is a share of fifth at the Czech Challenge in May.

Englishman McEvoy's 66 put him a stroke ahead of defending champion France's Alexander Levy, plus Welshman Stuart Manley and South Africa's 2011 Masters winner Charl Schwartzel.

Hoey's round left only a couple of players in the 156-strong field behind him.