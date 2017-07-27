Senior Open 2017: Langer leads again at Royal Porthcawl
|Senior Open leaderboard
|-2 Langer (Ger); -1 Mason (Eng);-1 Molina (Arg)
|Selected:level Montgomerie (Sco), Lehman (US); +1 Waston (US), Daley (US), +3 Lyle (Sco), Woosnam (Wal), +4 Broadhurst (Eng), Couples (US), McGinley (Ire), +8 Faldo (Eng)
Bernhard Langer picked up from where he left off at Royal Porthcawl in the first round of the Senior Open.
In wet and windy conditions in Wales, Langer at two under par holds a one stroke advantage over England's Carl Mason and Argentine Mauricio Molina.
Langer, chasing a tenth Senior major, was a runaway victor at the 2014 Senior Open also staged at Porthcawl.
Langer's score of 69 puts him two shots clear of a host of players, including Colin Montgomerie and Tom Lehman.
Defending champion Paul Broadhurst shot a four over par round of 73.