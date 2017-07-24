Strong Open finish boosts McIlroy for final major of the year

McIlroy finished in a tie for fourth in The Open after a final-round 67 at Royal Birkdale

Rory McIlroy believes his encouraging finish at The Open shows he has finally found some momentum in time for the final major of the year.

The world number four eased the frustration of a season of form and fitness issues by battling up the Royal Birkdale placings to end joint fourth.

McIlroy, seven behind winner Jordan Spieth, feels his game is in good shape as he prepares for the US PGA.

That takes place at Quail Hollow in North Carolina (10-13 August).

The 28-year-old said: "I am happy that it is coming quite quickly on the back of this.

"The game is in much better shape than it was heading into Birkdale, so I am happy with that.

"It's hard when you feel like you have had a chance to win a major and you are not quite there - that is disappointing.

"But, at the same time, I have to take the positives. I'm looking forward to the next few weeks."

Four-time major winner McIlroy has won the US PGA Championship on two occasions - in 2012 at Kiawah Island and two years later at Valhalla.

Watch: McIlroy chips in for 'wonderful' birdie

The schedule in the coming weeks also seems well suited to helping McIlroy get back to his best.

The Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone in Akron, Ohio, is played at a venue where he has previously won while Quail Hollow holds even happier memories.

McIlroy has won tournaments there in 2010 and 2015 and currently holds the course record of 61. He has had four other top-10 finishes there.

The course will not be entirely familiar with four holes having been renovated extensively ahead of the championship and a different, faster-playing grass having been introduced on the greens.

That, however, has not McIlroy's appetite for what lies ahead.

He said: "I am excited for the next two weeks. I haven't played at Firestone for a couple of years but the last time I played there I won and I have had some good finishes.

"And Quail Hollow, I've played well there - shot a couple of course records, had a couple of wins, got beaten in a play-off as well. And another couple of top-10s thrown in there.

"So I play well at Quail Hollow, I love the golf course. I know they have made a few changes but I will have some really good vibes going into that week."