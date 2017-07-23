2017 Open Champion Jordan Spieth says his birdie on the 14th hole was key to switching the momentum of the match. The American went on a run on the back nine of birdie, eagle, birdie, birdie to finish on 12 under and win his third major after the Masters and US Open.

READ MORE: Jordan Spieth holds off Matt Kuchar to win his third major

WATCH MORE: Four holes which defined Spieth's Open win

Available to UK users only.