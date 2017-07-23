BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Four holes which defined Jordan Spieth's Open win
Four holes which defined Spieth's Open win
- From the section Golf
Relive the four holes which defined Jordan Spieth's 2017 Open win, as he recovered from a remarkable bogey on the 13th to make up four shots on the next three holes - including an eagle on the 15th.
READ MORE: Spieth holds off Kuchar to win his third major
Available to UK users only.
