BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Jordan Spieth completes 2017 Open win
The winning moment - Spieth wins 2017 Open
- From the section Golf
Watch the moment Jordan Spieth sinks his putt on the 18th to win the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale by three shots from Matt Kuchar.
READ MORE: Jordan Spieth holds off Matt Kuchar to win his third major
Available to UK users only.
Open Golf video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired