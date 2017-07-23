BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Jordan Spieth completes 2017 Open win

The winning moment - Spieth wins 2017 Open

  • From the section Golf

Watch the moment Jordan Spieth sinks his putt on the 18th to win the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale by three shots from Matt Kuchar.

READ MORE: Jordan Spieth holds off Matt Kuchar to win his third major

Available to UK users only.

Open Golf video

Video

The winning moment - Spieth wins 2017 Open

  • From the section Golf
Video

Shaky start for Spieth with three early bogeys

  • From the section Golf
Video

England's Southgate finishes 'very special' round

  • From the section Golf
Video

Zach Johnson sinks monster putt from off the green

  • From the section Golf
Video

Grace shoots record-breaking 62 with putting masterclass

  • From the section Golf
Video

Fowler, McIlroy & Matsuyama: best shots of day three

  • From the section Golf
Video

Spieth nearly sinks delightful approach to 3rd

  • From the section Golf
Video

Connelly holes second shot for sublime eagle

  • From the section Golf
Video

McIlroy chips in for 'wonderful' birdie

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Never seen anything like that' - Johnson's fluke

  • From the section Golf
Video

'What a shot!' - Fowler nearly gets an albatross

  • From the section Golf
Video

Koepka, Stenson & Spieth: Best shots from day two

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired