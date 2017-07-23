BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Precise approach as Matt Kuchar birdies the second
Sublime Kuchar approach sets up early birdie
- From the section Golf
American Matt Kuchar hits a precise approach to birdie the par-four second as he looks to chase down Jordan Spieth's lead on the final day of The Open at Royal Birkdale.
Also: Follow in-play highlights, radio and live text coverage.
Available to UK users only.
