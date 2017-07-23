BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Zach Johnson's incredible birdie putt
Zach Johnson sinks monster putt from off the green
Zach Johnson, the 2015 Open champion, holes a monster putt from off the green to birdie the par-four eighth on the final day at The Open at Royal Birkdale.
