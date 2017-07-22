BBC Sport - The Open 2017: 'Magical' Jordan Spieth extends lead at Royal Birkdale.
'Magical' Spieth extends Open lead
- From the section Golf
Watch highlights as Jordan Spieth cards a 65 to open a three-shot lead over Matt Kuchar with one round to play at Royal Birkdale.
WATCH MORE: Grace shoots record-breaking 62 with putting masterclass
Available to UK users only.
Open Golf video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired