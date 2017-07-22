BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Ricky Fowler, Rory McIlroy & Hideki Matsuyama in best shots for Day 3

Fowler, McIlroy & Matsuyama: best shots of day 3

Watch a selection of the best shots from day three at The Open, including Ricky Fowler's incredible tee-shot from the 5th which was inches away from making an albatross.

WATCH MORE: Grace shoots record-breaking 62 with putting masterclass

Available to UK users only.

Open Golf video

