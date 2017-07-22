BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Rory McIlroy rues mistakes as Birkdale challenge fades
McIlroy rues mistakes as Open challenge fades
Rory McIlroy laments a "lost opportunity" as he slides out of contention at The Open following a superb start in the third round.
The Northern Irishman birdied three of his opening five holes at Royal Birkdale to move within three of the lead.
Four dropped shots in four holes halted his momentum and he trails leader Jordan Speith by nine shots after a 69 left him two under.
