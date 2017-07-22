BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Jordan Spieth's delightful approach to 3rd green
Spieth nearly sinks delightful approach to 3rd
- From the section Golf
Leader Jordan Spieth hits a delightful approach to within inches on the par-four third on day three at The Open at Royal Birkdale.
Also: Follow in-play highlights, radio and live text coverage.
Available to UK users only.
