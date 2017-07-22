BBC Sport - The Open 2017: 'One bounce and in' - Austin Connelly holes an eagle
Connelly holes second shot for sublime eagle
- From the section Golf
Austin Connelly, a 20-year-old Canadian, holes an eagle on the par-four second on day three at The Open at Royal Birkdale.
Also: Follow in-play highlights, radio and live text coverage.
Available to UK users only.
Open Golf video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired