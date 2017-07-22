BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Rory McIlroy chips in at the fourth for 'wonderful' birdie
McIlroy chips in for 'wonderful' birdie
- From the section Golf
Rory McIlroy chips in for a birdie on the par-three fourth on day three at The Open at Royal Birkdale.
Also: Follow in-play highlights, radio and live text coverage.
Available to UK users only.
Open Golf video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired