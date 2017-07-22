The Open: Richie Ramsay 'digs in' for third round par at Royal Birkdale

Richie Ramsay is in a good mood after sinking a birdie putt on the 18th green

2017 Open Championship on the BBC Venue: Royal Birkdale Dates: 20-23 July Live: Listen to BBC Radio 5 live commentary and follow text updates - including in-play video clips - on BBC Sport website and mobile app. TV highlights on BBC Two. Click for full times.

Two birdies in the last two holes of his third round at Royal Birkdale left Richie Ramsay in buoyant mood ahead of the final day at The Open.

The 34-year-old Scot shot a level-par 70 to remain on two under overall, nine shots behind leader Jordan Spieth and in a tie for 11th place.

"I said to myself, 'let's just dig in and try to play like a champion down the back nine'," he told BBC Scotland.

"The last two birdies helped. I deserved that. It was very scoreable."

The Aberdonian dropped a shot at the first hole but recovered with birdies at the second and the fourth only to drop another shot at the sixth.

Despite his attempt to gee himself up at the turn, he carded further bogies at the 10th and 12th holes and began to drift down the leaderboard before those morale-boosting birdies last two holes.

"I just loved it. It was brilliant," he said.

"I didn't hole that many putts from around seven feet."

Ramsay will be playing the final round on Sunday with Ryder Cup favourite Ian Poulter, who finished his third round with a one over par 71 and who is also on two under.

David Drysdale has shot rounds of 72, 73 and 66 for a tie of 29th place

He continued: "It will be good but for me it doesn't really make a difference who I play with. I know there will be a lot of support for him. You could hear that when he was walking up to the greens today.

"I have just got to go out and do what I did today, but just putt a bit better and just get a bit of momentum. When you get momentum there is definitely a score to be had."

The only other Scot to make the cut, David Drysdale, had a sparkling round of 66. He dropped shots at the first and the 18th but with six birdies in between the Edinburgh-born 42 year old finished the day at just one over for the tournament.

He said afterwards: "I was a little bit nervous on the tee and didn't make the best effort down the first and then had a poor bogey to finish.

"But I played a lot of good golf and made a lot of good chances so I'm pretty happy."

Drysdale is playing in only his second Open having finished in a tie for 60th at Turnberry in 2009. He feels there are a lot of positives to take away from his experiences at Birkdale this week.

"I'm proud of myself," he said.

"I'm maybe half-lucky to even be here for the weekend but pleased that weather stuck around on Friday afternoon to get me in."