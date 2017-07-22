BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Rickie Fowler nearly holes an albatross
'What a shot!' - Fowler nearly gets an albatross
- From the section Golf
Rickie Fowler narrowly misses out on an albatross on the par-four fifth as he almost holes his tee shot at The Open in Royal Birkdale.
Also: Follow in-play highlights, radio and live text coverage.
Available to UK users only.
