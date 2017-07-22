BBC Sport - The Open 2017: 'Never seen anything like that' - Dustin Johnson flukes tee shot

'Never seen anything like that' - Johnson's fluke

  • From the section Golf

While playing the fifth hole at The Open at Royal Birkdale, American Dustin Johnson pulls his tee shot, which somehow avoids spectators, hits the grandstand and lands on the green.

Also: Follow in-play highlights, radio and live text coverage.

