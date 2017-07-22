BBC Sport - The Open 2017: 'Never seen anything like that' - Dustin Johnson flukes tee shot
'Never seen anything like that' - Johnson's fluke
- From the section Golf
While playing the fifth hole at The Open at Royal Birkdale, American Dustin Johnson pulls his tee shot, which somehow avoids spectators, hits the grandstand and lands on the green.
Also: Follow in-play highlights, radio and live text coverage.
Available to UK users only.
Open Golf video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired