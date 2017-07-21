BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Jordan Spieth 'masters elements' to lead at Birkdale

Spieth 'masters elements' to lead Open

Watch some of the ups and downs for Jordan Spieth as masters the elements to shoot a one-under-par 69 in testing conditions to take a two-shot lead after two rounds of The Open at Royal Birkdale.

