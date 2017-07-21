BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson & Jordan Spieth feature in shots of the day
Koepka, Stenson & Spieth: Best shots from day two
- From the section Golf
Watch a selection of the best shots from day two of The Open at Royal Birkdale, featuring Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson and leader Jordan Spieth.
WATCH MORE: Strong McIlroy round repairs day-one damage
Available to UK users only.
