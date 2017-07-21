The Open 2017: Richie Ramsay delighted with chance to chase leader Spieth

Richie Ramsay is one of two Scots to qualify for the final two rounds

2017 Open Championship on the BBC Venue: Royal Birkdale Dates: 20-23 July Live: Listen to BBC Radio 5 live commentary and follow text updates - including in-play video clips - on BBC Sport website and mobile app. TV highlights on BBC Two. Click for full times.

Aberdeen's Richie Ramsay says he is in dreamland after heading into the final two days of the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in contention.

Ramsay carded a level-par 70, leaving him on two under par and just four strokes behind leader Jordan Spieth.

"I am not going to lie - It's pretty cool isn't it?" he said. "You grow up and you have the 10 footer on the putting green to win the Open.

"Fortunately, I'm in a position to compete for it."

Ramsay is one of only two Scots to make the cut in Lancashire, the other being David Drysdale, who is on five over par.

"It's something I probably haven't done over the last few years," said the Aberdonian. "It's something I needed to do to tick a box. To compete with the best in the world in a major.

"I feel like I have done that the first two days. Whether I do that over the next two days, I really don't know, but I will give 100% and try and pick off my shots."

Ramsay has played in five previous Open Championships, with his best finish coming at Muirfield in 2013, when he tied for 58th place.

The 34-year-old was delighted just to make par in his second round.

Caddie Vicky Drysdale and husband David will be playing another two rounds

"It was some of the best golf I have played this year - and maybe in the last few years," he said. "The ball striking mainly, especially the irons. They were just exceptional today.

"I actually missed a few putts coming down the stretch. I just loved being out there, it was brilliant."

Eyemouth's David Drysdale left the course early in the afternoon thinking he had missed the cut.

However, the strong winds and sporadic heavy rain meant the scoring remained high and Drysdale just made it for the final two days.

Martin Laird had gone into the second round with high hopes of a good week after an opening round of 68, but a nine-over-par 79 put paid to his challenge.

"With this wind, non pre-failing wind, this golf course is a beast," he said. "The par fours are supposed to be playing down wind and are playing straight into the wind.

"I'm hitting a driver, two iron in there and yesterday was hitting a lob wedge in. The way this wind was, it was just hard for me."

Russell Knox's slump in form continued at Royal Birkdale

Russell Knox, the other US-based Scot in the field, also headed away from Birkdale with a lack of confidence in his game leading to a finish on seven over for his two rounds.

Paul Lawrie, the 1999 champion, had a disappointing second round of 79 to also miss out.

Fife amateur Connor Syme will depart from his first Open Championship with fond memories and, despite finishing on nine over, says the experience of playing in his first major will help his game progress.

"Its been brilliant ,really special to be here," he said. "I could definitely get used to playing in events like this.

"I head to America on Tuesday to play in the Western Amateur the following week then the US Amateur, so a couple of big events coming up in the States."