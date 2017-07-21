BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Gary Woodland’s eagle at the fifth
Woodland’s holes second on fifth to eagle
- From the section Golf
USA's Gary Woodland holes his second shot on the par-four fifth hole for an eagle during his second round at The Open at Royal Birkdale.
Also: Follow in-play highlights, radio and live text coverage.
Available to UK users only.
Open Golf video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired