BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Chris Wood hits stunning eagle on 18th
Wood hits stunning eagle on 18th
- From the section Golf
Englishman Chris Wood holes a stunning eagle from the fairway on the 18th hole to move to three over par at The Open.
Also: Follow in-play highlights, radio and live text coverage.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired