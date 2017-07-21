BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Chris Wood hits stunning eagle on 18th

Wood hits stunning eagle on 18th

  • From the section Golf

Englishman Chris Wood holes a stunning eagle from the fairway on the 18th hole to move to three over par at The Open.

Also: Follow in-play highlights, radio and live text coverage.

Available to UK users only.

