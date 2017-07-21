BBC Sport - The Open 2017: England's Richard Bland hits a birdie to close in on lead
England's Bland hits birdie to close in on lead
- From the section Golf
Englishman Richard Bland is off to a flying start with a birdie on two as he moves up to four-under-par, within one of the lead, during his second round at The Open at Royal Birkdale.
Also: Follow in-play highlights, radio and live text coverage.
Available to UK users only.
