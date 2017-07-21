BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Lee Westwood holes from the rough to make eagle

Westwood holes from rough for 'magic' eagle

  • From the section Golf

England's Lee Westwood holes his second shot from the rough for eagle on the par-four fifth hole during his second round at The Open at Royal Birkdale.

Also: Follow in-play highlights, radio and live text coverage.

Available to UK users only.

Open Golf video

Video

Westwood holes from rough for 'magic' eagle

  • From the section Golf
Video

McIlroy continues charge with stunning approach at sixth

  • From the section Golf
Video

Open leader Kuchar chips in for birdie

  • From the section Golf
Video

Spieth, Johnson & Kuchar: Best shots from day one

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: Kuchar's impressive front nine

  • From the section Golf
Video

McIlroy 'proud of hanging in there'

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Oh my lord' - 'Beef' frightens Ken on the Course

  • From the section Golf
Video

Hoffman holes out from rough to claim eagle

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: Spieth cards five-under-par 65 to lead Open

  • From the section Golf
Video

O'Meara's 'snowman' eight on first hole

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Beef' holes his chip at the sixth

  • From the section Golf
Video

Poulter starts well at Open - best shots

  • From the section Golf
Video

Manley takes clubhouse lead with eagle-birdie finish

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired