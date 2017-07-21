BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Lee Westwood holes from the rough to make eagle
Westwood holes from rough for 'magic' eagle
- From the section Golf
England's Lee Westwood holes his second shot from the rough for eagle on the par-four fifth hole during his second round at The Open at Royal Birkdale.
Also: Follow in-play highlights, radio and live text coverage.
Available to UK users only.
Open Golf video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired