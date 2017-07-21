BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Rory McIlroy is on the charge with stunning approach shot at sixth hole
McIlroy continues charge with stunning approach at sixth
- From the section Golf
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy makes birdie at the sixth to take him to three under par for the day and two under par for the championship in his second round at The Open at Royal Birkdale.
Also: Follow in-play highlights, radio and live text coverage.
Available to UK users only.
Open Golf video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired