BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Rory McIlroy 'proud of hanging in there'
McIlroy 'proud of hanging in there'
- From the section Golf
Rory McIlroy says he is "proud" of himself for "hanging in there" after fighting back from five over par to finish the day one over in his opening round at The Open at Royal Birkdale.
