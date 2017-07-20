BBC Sport - Highlights: Matt Kuchar's impressive front nine
Highlights: Kuchar's impressive front nine
Watch highlights from Matt Kuchar's first nine holes as the American picks up five birdies in his opening round at The Open at Royal Birkdale to hold a share of the clubhouse lead.
