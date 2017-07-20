BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Mark O'Meara hits 'snowman' eight on first hole

O'Meara's 'snowman' disaster on first hole

Watch 1998 Open champion Mark O'Meara shoot a four-over-par 'snowman' on the first hole of his opening round at The Open at Royal Birkdale.

WATCH MORE: Spieth cards five-under-par 65 to lead Open

