BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson & Matt Kuchar feature in best shots
Spieth, Johnson & Kuchar: Best shots from day one
- From the section Golf
Watch a selection of the best shots from day one of The Open at Royal Birkdale, featuring Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson & Matt Kuchar.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Spieth cards five-under-par 65 to lead Open
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired