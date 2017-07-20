Rory McIlroy says a "good talking to" from caddie JP Fitzgerald on the sixth tee helped inspire his fightback on the opening day of The Open as he recovered to shoot a one-over-par 71 at Royal Birkdale.

McIlroy, 28, was five over par after six holes but his revival leaves him only six shots behind American leaders Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Matt Kuchar.

"I feel like I'm still right in this golf tournament," said 2014 champion McIlroy.