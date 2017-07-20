BBC Sport - The Open 2017: 'Oh my lord' - Ken Brown given fright by Andrew 'Beef' Johnson
'Oh my lord' - Ken given fright by mysterious bunker
- From the section Golf
Ken Brown is given a fright by Andrew 'Beef' Johnson as he surveys the bunkers surrounding the seventh hole at The Open at Royal Birkdale.
