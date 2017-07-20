BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Jordan Spieth cards 65 to lead at Royal Birkdale
Highlights: Spieth cards five-under-par 65 to lead Open
- From the section Golf
Watch American Jordan Spieth card a five-under par 65 in his opening round at The Open at Royal Birkdale to hold a share of the clubhouse lead.
Follow live text, images, in-play clips and radio - The Open 2017 - day one
Available to UK users only.
