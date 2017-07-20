BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Hoffman holes out from rough to claim eagle
Hoffman holes out from rough to claim eagle
- From the section Golf
Charley Hoffman holes out from the rough on the first to claim an eagle at the start of his opening round of The Open at Royal Birkdale.
