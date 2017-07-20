BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Hoffman holes out from rough to claim eagle

Hoffman holes out from rough to claim eagle

  From the section Golf

Charley Hoffman holes out from the rough on the first to claim an eagle at the start of his opening round of The Open at Royal Birkdale.

Follow live text, images, in-play clips and radio - The Open 2017 - day one

Available to UK users only.

