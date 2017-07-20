The Open 2017: Darren Clarke 10 behind clubhouse leader Jordan Spieth after 75

Darren Clarke carded his only birdies at the 17th and 18th

2017 Open Championship on the BBC Venue: Royal Birkdale Dates: 20-23 July Live: Listen to BBC Radio 5 live commentary and follow text updates - including in-play video clips - on BBC Sport website and mobile app. TV highlights on BBC Two. Click for full times.

2011 winner Darren Clarke is 10 behind clubhouse leaders Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka after carding a first-round five-over-par 75 at The Open.

Clarke, 48, finished with birdies at the 17th and 18th but will still face a huge task on Friday to make his first cut since last year's championship.

After four opening pars, Clarke had three straight bogeys and he carded two more bogeys and a double bogey.

Padraig Harrington hit a 73 while Rory McIlroy was among the later starters.

McIlroy was teeing off at 14:37 BST along with world number one Dustin Johnson and South African Charl Schwartzel.

Harrington, champion when the major was played played at Royal Birkdale in 2008, didn't manage a birdie in his card as he dropped a shot on the seventh and then double bogeyed the 11th.

Twice major winner Spieth didn't drop a shot in his 65 although he was joined on five under by US Open champion Koepka.

England's Ian Poulter and rising American star Justin Thomas were both in the clubhouse on 67.