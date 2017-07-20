The Open 2017: Ian Poulter is clubhouse leader ahead of Wales' Stuart Manley

Poulter's best finish at The Open was second place in 2008 at Royal Birkdale

England's Ian Poulter carded a three-under-par 67 to take the early clubhouse lead in the first round of The Open at Royal Birkdale.

The 41-year-old had four birdies and one bogey as he recorded his lowest opening round in a major in 54 starts.

Wales' Stuart Manley, 38, is also in the clubhouse on two under, after an eagle-birdie finish on his major debut.

Sweden's Alex Noren is tied with Manley, while England's Matthew Fitzpatrick is on one under.

Chris Wood and 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett are on one over, while Scotland's Russell Knox finished on four over with 1985 Open champion Sandy Lyle on seven over.

'My love affair with Royal Birkdale has not changed'

Poulter missed last year's tournament with a foot injury that also ruled him out of the Ryder Cup and he was ranked outside the world's top 200 in March.

He was in danger of losing his PGA Tour card, however a rule change allowed him to retain it for the remainder of the season.

Poulter was runner-up at the Players Championship in May and has got back inside the world's top 100, but he had to come through qualifying to reach this year's Open.

"To go out there and post a red number on the board on a good, strong golf course always feels great, " said Poulter, who was runner-up to Padraig Harrington at the 2008 Open, the last time the tournament was played at Royal Birkdale.

"It feels even better that I had to go through qualifying to get here."

"I love this golf course, the love affair has not changed since 2008. I remember walking up the last hole with the scorecard in my hand and it was a pretty special feeling. I have gone out there today and performed just as well."

Poulter, who had just 25 putts in the first round, told BBC Sport: "I tried to get more fired up on the greens. I was a little lax last week [at the Scottish Open] and I am still disappointed with that Sunday finish.

"I needed more of a commitment level to putting and if that's trying and get the juices flowing and a little fist pump then that is what I have to do."