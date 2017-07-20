BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Andrew 'Beef' Johnston holes his chip at the 6th
'Beef' holes his chip at the 6th
- From the section Golf
Andrew 'Beef' Johnston holes his chip at the 6th hole in his first round at The Open at Royal Birkdale.
