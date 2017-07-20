BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Stuart Manley takes clubhouse lead with eagle-birdie finish
Manley takes clubhouse lead with eagle-birdie finish
Golf
Welshman Stuart Manley takes the clubhouse lead on two under par with an eagle-birdie finish in his first ever major championship appearance at The Open at Royal Birkdale.
