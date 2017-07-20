Open Championship: Open round exceeds expectations - Manley

By Dafydd Jones

BBC Wales Sport at Royal Birkdale

  • From the section Golf

Stuart Manley on taking the clubhouse lead at the 146th Open Championships.
2017 Open Championship on the BBC
Venue: Royal Birkdale Dates: 20-23 July
Live: Listen to BBC Radio 5 live commentary and follow text updates - including in-play video clips - on BBC Sport website and mobile app. TV highlights on BBC Two. Click for full times.

Welshman Stuart Manley says his opening round of 68 at The Open exceeded his own expectations.

The 38-year-old, making his Open debut, briefly led the Championship with his two under par score in tough conditions at Royal Birkdale.

"I thought par would be a decent score on my first attempt," a delighted Manley told BBC Radio Wales.

"But obviously to finish off the way I did a couple under par is great."

More to follow.

