BBC Sport - The Open 17: Ken Brown looks at why golf holes are four-and-a-quarter inches

Why are golf holes four-and-a-quarter inches wide?

  • From the section Golf

BBC golf expert Ken Brown give us the 'hole' story of why the diameter of the hole is four and a quarter inches wide.

READ MORE: Will Royal Birkdale see its first Open champion from the UK?

Follow live radio and online coverage plus TV highlights of the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale from 20-23 July.

Top videos

Video

Why are golf holes four-and-a-quarter inches wide?

  • From the section Golf
Video

Can England's Hales & Buttler hit big in baseball?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Dramatic finale as hosts England reach final

Video

Lingard: Kids are always dabbing at me

Video

Highlights: England beat India to reach last four

  • From the section Hockey
Video

McIlroy 'not far from upward curve'

  • From the section Golf
Video

Scotland's Ross inspires Glasgow girls

Audio

The Open 2017 preview

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

I pray for Nouri every day, says Fosu-Mensah

Video

I used to sneak on to Birkdale - Fleetwood

  • From the section Golf
Video

Klopp 'really positive' about next season

Video

T20 Blast highlights: Gloucestershire's bowlers stun Kent

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired