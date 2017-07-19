BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Tommy Fleetwood says he used to sneak on to Royal Birkdale as a kid

I used to sneak on to Birkdale - Fleetwood

  • From the section Golf

World number 14 Tommy Fleetwood admits he used to sneak on to Royal Birkdale when he was younger, as he walks around the course before The Open.

READ MORE: Can home players end Birkdale drought?

Top videos

Video

I used to sneak on to Birkdale - Fleetwood

  • From the section Golf
Video

Can England's Hales & Buttler hit big in baseball?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Dramatic finale as hosts England reach final

Video

Lingard: Kids are always dabbing at me

Video

Why are golf holes four-and-a-quarter inches wide?

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: England beat India to reach last four

  • From the section Hockey
Video

McIlroy 'not far from upward curve'

  • From the section Golf
Video

Scotland's Ross inspires Glasgow girls

Audio

The Open 2017 preview

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

I pray for Nouri every day, says Fosu-Mensah

Video

Klopp 'really positive' about next season

Video

T20 Blast highlights: Gloucestershire's bowlers stun Kent

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired