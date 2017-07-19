BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Tommy Fleetwood says he used to sneak on to Royal Birkdale as a kid
I used to sneak on to Birkdale - Fleetwood
- From the section Golf
World number 14 Tommy Fleetwood admits he used to sneak on to Royal Birkdale when he was younger, as he walks around the course before The Open.
