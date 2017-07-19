BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Rory McIlroy still 'ambitious and hungry' for major wins
McIlroy eyes 'more than four majors' in next 10 years
- From the section Golf
Rory McIlroy says he is still "as ambitious and hungry as ever" for major titles as he bids for a second Open Championship triumph of his career at Royal Birkdale this week.
McIlroy, champion at Hoylake in 2014, has struggled for form this year after suffering a rib injury and has missed the cut at the US Open, Irish Open and Scottish Open in recent weeks.
"Hopefully I can play my way into this tournament and build scores," he said. "I'm in a bit of a lull at the moment but not that far from an upward curve again," said the four-time major winner.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired