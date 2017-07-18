BBC Sport - Justin Rose: That final shot in 1998 was made into a Lego scene

That final shot was made into a Lego scene - Rose

  • From the section Golf

Justin Rose says he is hoping to recreate the "innocence" of his performance as a 17-year-old amateur at Royal Birkdale in 1998 at this week's Open Championship.

READ MORE: Justin Rose says 1998 Royal Birkdale performance was a model

Top videos

Video

That final shot was made into a Lego scene - Rose

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: Dramatic finale as hosts England reach final

Video

Klopp 'really positive' about next season

Video

SW19 ghosts, roaring lions & best Wimbledon funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Mustard out after 'brilliant' Bell-Drummond catch

Video

'If anyone can handle the pressure, it's us'

Video

Watch: Two wickets in Knight's manic first over

Video

Ban to boom - brief history of women's football in Scotland

Video

Pint-sized TMS: South Africa sparkle

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Daley & Goodfellow fall short at Worlds

  • From the section Diving
Video

Stokes caught and bowled by Philander

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Ujah runs sub-10-second 100m

Video

Captain Root bowled as England struggle

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired