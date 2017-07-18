2011 Open champion Darren Clarke says he will keep working hard in the hope his game turns around as he prepares for this week's event at Royal Birkdale.

Clarke, 48, has not made a cut on the European Tour since last year's Open Championship and he has dropped outside the top 1000 in the world rankings.

"I've got to keep on working. The forecast is for a bit of wind again this week and any time we get adverse conditions at the Open, I've tended to enjoy that," said Clarke who triumphed at Royal St George's six years ago.