The Open 2017: Defending champion Henrik Stenson to partner Jordan Spieth

2017 Open Championship on the BBC Venue: Royal Birkdale Dates: 20-23 July

Defending champion Henrik Stenson will partner former world number one Jordan Spieth in the first round of The Open at Royal Birkdale on Thursday.

Another eye-catching pairing features current world number one Dustin Johnson playing alongside Rory McIlroy.

Stenson and Spieth, who will be joined by Players champion Kim Si-woo, are among the early starters at 09:47 BST.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia will be joined by Jason Day and Zach Johnson, the 2015 champion.

