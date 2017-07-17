The Open 2017: Defending champion Henrik Stenson to partner Jordan Spieth

2017 Open Championship on the BBC
Venue: Royal Birkdale Dates: 20-23 July
Live: Listen to BBC Radio 5 live commentary and follow text updates - including in-play video clips - on BBC Sport website and mobile app. TV highlights on BBC Two. Click for full times.

Defending champion Henrik Stenson will partner former world number one Jordan Spieth in the first round of The Open at Royal Birkdale on Thursday.

Another eye-catching pairing features current world number one Dustin Johnson playing alongside Rory McIlroy.

Stenson and Spieth, who will be joined by Players champion Kim Si-woo, are among the early starters at 09:47 BST.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia will be joined by Jason Day and Zach Johnson, the 2015 champion.

More to follow.

