Richie Ramsay excited by Open challenge at Royal Birkdale

Ramsay was let down by his putting at Dundonald Links

Richie Ramsay remains in good spirits ahead of this week's Open, despite putting problems at the Scottish Open.

Ramsay finished top Scot at Dundonald Links, tied for 35th, following his joint second at the Irish Open.

"There is no reason why I can't put in a good performance and just think about the way I played in Ireland last week," he told BBC Scotland.

"I feel I can do well. It is just a case of a good attitude and, most importantly for me, a good short game."

Ramsay's performance in the Irish Open earned him a place in the field for Royal Birkdale, in what will be the Aberdonian's seventh Open appearance.

The 34-year-old made his championship debut at Carnoustie in 2007, while his best performance was a tie for 58th at Muirfield in 2013.

A frustrating level par 72 on Sunday left him at two under par at Dundonald Links, unable to build on the promise of an opening round of 68.

"I was really poor on the greens today," he explained. "I missed three putts inside four feet.

"With a 69 you probably walk away in a different frame of mind. I need a good gym session tomorrow to get the frustration out and then I will be back on more of a positive mind frame. I can work a lot on the putting and do a little bit better next week.

"You have got to drive it well [at Royal Birkdale]. There will be plenty of crosswinds in lots of different directions."

Ramsay will be one of seven Scots chasing the Claret Jug this week, with Paul Lawrie the last Scottish winner of the coveted prize back in 1999.

"Its good for Scottish golf," he said. "You want as many guys in there as possible. It reflects on how a lot of guys have played over the last year and hopefully one of us will put the Saltire on the leaderboard and show everybody that we are still a nation to be reckoned with."

Ramsay missed the cut at Troon with rounds of 73 and 74

This will be Ramsay's third Open in a row, although he missed the cut at Royal Troon last year.

"It's a cool thing to be part of the Open experience, with the grandstands and the big yellow leaderboard," he said.

"It's just the feel of links golf. It's great to have that and the spectators that come along are very knowledgeable and respectful and that makes for a better tournament.

"You saw last year with Henrik [Stenson], the emotion when he won and that is something you want to have and get the feeling of some time sooner rather than later.

"I will walk the course on Monday and maybe do a gym session. Tuesday, I'll practice and try to get preparation done on the course.

"But it's important to still have plenty left in the tank because this will be my third week out and you can almost do too much. It's a bit like a horse. You have to hold them back and then hit the start line and let them go.

"You have to go in with an attitude like when you were a kid you would have loved to play it and relish it and enjoy it."