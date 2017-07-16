US Women's Open: South Korea's Park Sung-hyun wins major

South Korea's Park Sung-hyun
South Korea's Park Sung-hyun wins her first Women's Major
US Women's Open, final-round leaderboard
-11: SH Park (Kor); -9: H-J Choi (Kor); -7: MJ Hur, S-Y Ryu; -6: S Feng (Chn), C Ciganda (Spn), J Lee (Kor)
Selected others: Evs: C Hull (Eng); +2: A Nordqvist (Swe), L Ko (NZ); +6: C Matthew (Sco); +8: G Hall (Eng)
Full leaderboard

South Korea's Park Sung-hyun won the US Women's Open by two shots to claim her first LPGA title in her debut season.

The 23-year-old carded a final-round five-under-par 67 to finish on 11 under at the Trump National in New Jersey.

Compatriot Choi Hye-Jin was two strokes behind in second, while China's Shanshan Feng, who held a one-shot lead overnight, went round in 75 to finish tied for fourth, five strokes adrift.

A South Korean has won the US Open seven times in the past 10 years.

Park told Fox Sports: "I did not have the best first and second rounds so I wanted to believe in myself in the remaining rounds. Trusting myself definitely helped."

England's Charley Hull finished 11 strokes behind Park on level par, with Scotland's Catriona Matthew a further six shots back.

