US Women's Open: Shanshan Feng leads by one into final round

Feng is looking to become the first Chinese winner of the US Women's Open
US Women's Open, third-round leaderboard
-9 S Feng (Chn); -8 H-J Choi (Kor); Yang (Kor); -6 S H Park (Kor); -5 M Lee (Kor), S-Y Ryu (Kor), J Lee (Kor)
Selected others: -1 C Hull (Eng)

China's Shanshan Feng carded a third-round one-under-par 71 to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Women's US Open in New Jersey.

Teenage Korean amateur Choi Hye-Jin and compatriot Amy Yang are tied in second having both shot two-under-par 70s at Trump National Golf Club.

Fellow Koreans Sung Hyun Park (-6), Mirim Lee, Ryu So-yeon and Jeongeun6 Lee (all -5) complete the top seven.

England's Charley Hull is tied for 18th on one under par after a one-over 73.

Compatriot Georgia Hall hit four birdies but two double bogies to card a five-over 77 and sits in tied 55th place.

Having hit eight bogeys, Scot Catriona Matthew dropped to 57th on six over after a third-round 79.

